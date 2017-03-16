I Love The 90’s: The Party Continues at Myth

I Love The 90’s: The Party Continues tour is coming to the Twin Cites – Outdoors at the Myth on August 5th, 2017! TLC, Naughty By Nature, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Tone Loc, C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams and SNAP! Tickets on-sale Friday, March 24th at 10am HERE.

I LOVE THE 90’S THE PARTY CONTINUES TOUR

ALL-NEW STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF ICONIC 90’S ARTISTS SET FOR NEW DATES THIS SUMMER

Including a stop in the Twin Cites – Outdoors at the Myth on August 5th

SUPERSTAR GIRL GROUP TLC MAKE THEIR RETURN TO THE STAGE PERFORMING ALL THEIR HITS PLUS MUCH-AWAITED TRACKS FROM THEIR FORTHCOMING ALBUM

TOUR WILL BE THE BEST-SELLING GIRL GROUP’S FIRST TIME

PERFORMING THOSE SONGS IN CONCERT

SUGAR RAY’S MARK MCGRATH, NAUGHTY BY NATURE, TONE LOC, SNAP! AND C+C MUSIC FACTORY WITH FREEDOM WILLIAMS ALSO SET TO PERFORM

OUTDOORS AT THE MYTH – MAPLEWOOD

SATURDAY AUGUST 5, 2017 at 7:00PM

TICKETS ON-SALE BEGINNING FRIDAY, MARCH 24 at 10:00 AM

Tickets will be available http://www.Ticketfly.com or charge (877) 987-6487

NEW YORK, NY (March 15, 2017) – As the highly successful, best-selling I Love the 90’s Tour continues selling out arenas across America, the party is set to continue this summer with an all-new lineup of the 90’s greatest hit-makers. TLC will take the reins on a nostalgia-driven blast from the past joined by a stellar cast of 90’s hit makers including Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Tone Loc, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! for a massive night of 90’s music. I Love the 90’s – The Party Continues Tour kicks off July 7th in Everett, WA. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 24th.

As the best-selling American girl group of all-time, TLC became the voice of a generation, racking up an incredible 9 top-ten hits on the Billboard 100, 4 of which were consecutive number-one hit singles, as well as five GRAMMY Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and five Soul Train Awards. The group has sold over 65 million records worldwide, including their classic sophomore album CrazySexyCool, certified eleven times platinum and becoming the only album by a female group to reach diamond status in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America. Over twenty years later, the group is still one of the most successful acts in music, as they promise their long-awaited return with a new album this summer. The girls will then take their new album on the road, touring for the first time in 15 years with new music while also promising fans their favorite hits like “Creep,” “Unpretty,” “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs”.

“We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits,” says TLC. “Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90’s is SO AMAZING!”

I LOVE THE 90’S – THE PARTY CONTINUES TOUR 2017 TOUR DATES

All dates and venues are subject to change.

Date City, State Venue

Fri 7-Jul 2017 Everett, WA The XFINITY Arena at Everett

Sat 8-Jul 2017 Abbotsford, BC, Canada Abbotsford Centre

Fri 14-Jul 2017 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Sat 15-Jul 2017 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sun 16-Jul 2017 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri 21-Jul 2017 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sat 22-Jul 2017 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sun 23-Jul 2017 Tucson, AZ AVA Amphitheater – Casino Del Sol Resort

Fri 28-Jul 2017 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park

Sat 29-Jul 2017 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sun 30-Jul 2017 Houston, TX NRG Arena

Wed 2-Aug 2017 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Fri 4-Aug 2017 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Sat 5-Aug 2017 Maplewood, MN Myth Live Event Center (Outdoors)

Sun 6-Aug 2017 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue 8-Aug 2017 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

Thu 10-Aug 2017 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theater

Fri 11-Aug 2017 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sat 12-Aug 2017 Anderson, IN Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Fri 25-Aug 2017 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Fair

Sat 26-Aug 2017 Big Flats, NY Tag’s Summer Soundstage

Sun 27-Aug 2017 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

Fri 1-Sep 2017 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sat 2-Sep 2017 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun 3-Sep 2017 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

Fri 8-Sep 2017 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

Sat 9-Sep 2017 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Sun 10-Sep 2017 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena

Fri 15-Sep 2017 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena

Sat 16-Sep 2017 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival