Joan Jett and The Blackhearts at Mystic Lake

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts are coming to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Saturday, May 20th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Saturday, March 25th at 10am HERE.

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

Ticket prices will be $35, $50 and $60

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS COMING TO MYSTIC LAKE ON MAY 20

Tickets On Sale March 25

PRIOR LAKE – MARCH 20, 2017 – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the Mystic Showroom stage Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Joan Jett, leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, is an originator, innovator and a visionary. Jett has led the Blackhearts to eight Platinum and Gold albums, along with 40 Top 40 singles including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You” and “Crimson and Clover.” They released their latest album “Unvarnished” in 2013 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

At the age of 15, Joan Jett co-founded The Runaways, the pioneering all-girl punk quintet. She has appeared in television and movies including 1987’s Light of Day. Jett also made an appearance in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Rocky Horror Show. She sits at the head of her own independent record label and has overseen albums by Bikini Kill, Circus Lupus, as well as the Germs’ LA punk masterpiece, GI.

Joan Jett’s music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture. A version of “I Hate Myself For Loving You” was the theme song for Sunday Night Football this past season. Jett’s music in heard in countless films and television shows including Easy A, The Runaways, Shrek, Baby Mama and more.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to see Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20 in the Mystic Showroom are available for $35, $50 and $60. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

Event: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 8 pm

Place: Mystic Showroom®

Tickets: $35, $50 & 60

Sale Date: Saturday, March 25 at 10 am