TOOL at Xcel Energy Center

TOOL is coming to Xcel Energy Center Friday, June 9, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, March 24 at 11am.

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

EVENT: TOOL

DATE: Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m.

TYPE: Concert

FLOOR PLAN: End Stage

TICKETS: $75 / $95

4 ticket limit strictly enforced

ON SALE: Friday, March 24 at 11 a.m.

DETAILS: Tickets will be available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.