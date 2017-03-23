This Watch Features David Bowie’s Face and Style

The David Bowie Freelancer should be available soon. March 23, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: David Bowie

By Jon Wiederhorn

When David Bowie was alive, his fans kept watch over practically everything he did. Now, Bowie fans can continue to keep a watch on for Bowie—only this time it’s a timepiece with the music legend’s face on it.

Designers Raymond Weil has issued a watch called The David Bowie Freelancer, which is described as “a Swiss made timepiece that celebrates the legendary icon’s musicality, style, and unmatched innovation.”

There’s a post about the watch on Bowie’s Instagram, which includes a photo of the slick item. The watch features the lightning bolt from Aladdin Sane along with a 1974 portrait of the Thin White Duke by Terry O’ Neill.

The David Bowie Freelancer will be available later this year in a limited edition release of 3,000 pieces, but the date of sale and price tag have yet to be announced.

 

