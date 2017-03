JACK FM’S getting you in to rage with Kid Rock, Soundgarden, Bush, The Offspring, Godsmack, and over 30 other bands, at Northern Invasion, May 13th and 14th at the Somerset Amphitheatre.

Win your weekend passes twice a day all this week (March 27 – 31) around 5:20 and 5:40, when Remy Maxwell’s live in the 5 on JACK FM.

More event info HERE

Buy tickets HERE