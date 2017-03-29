Pink Floyd Recording Console Just Sold for $$$

By Robyn Collins

The equipment used to record Pink Floyd’s 1972 Dark Side of the Moon has just sold at auction to the tune of $1,807,500.



According to the Bonhams Auction House who brokered the sale, the equipment has also been used by Paul McCartney and Wings, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Kate Bush and the Cure.

The seller, producer Mike Hedges, had purchased the 40-channel EMI TG12345 MK IV that was custom-built by EMI engineers at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in 1983 when the studios upgraded their equipment.