Here’s a guy who landed TWO jokes in GQ’s “75 Jokes of All Time”, and he tells ‘em BOTH to me! Oh, and you too, if you wanna take 15 minutes outta yer day to listen and laff…

Get your tickets to see Eddie Ifft at Rick Bronson’s House Of Comedy at Mall of America this weekend at https://moa.houseofcomedy.net/ Check out the new interview below.

Listen: