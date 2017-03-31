Bruno Mars Creates Awkward Moment at Radiohead Show

By Hayden Wright
Last night, Radiohead kicked off their North American tour in Miami and revived a familiar song transition: Before “Climbing Up the Walls,” the band queued up live, local radio broadcasts to set a spontaneous, atmospheric mood. The effect was a bit too spontaneous when a local DJ announced a Bruno Mars song, which the musicians quickly shut down, reports Pitchfork. Bruno barely started “That’s What I Like” when Thom Yorke walked to the mic and indicated that there’d been a mistake. The set quickly returned to its regularly scheduled programming.
Watch the glorious live moment here (around the 27:35 mark):
Radiohead’s set—including two encore performances of five and two songs each — dove into the archives; they played scarcely performed selections from several albums. Fans hadn’t heard OK Computer‘s “The Tourist” live since 2008. The band also resuscitated “Morning Bell” from Kid A (not heard since 2010) and “I Might Be Wrong” from Amnesiac (not heard since 2012).
Watch Radiohead perform “The Tourist” here:
Browse the full set list here (via NME):
‘Daydreaming’
‘Desert Island Disk’
‘Ful Stop’
‘Airbag’
‘Morning Bell’
‘Climbing Up The Walls’
‘All I Need’
‘Videotape’
‘Let Down’
‘I Might Be Wrong’
‘Lotus Flower’
‘Identikit’
‘Idioteque’
‘Nude’
‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’
‘The Numbers’
‘How To Disappear Completely’
Encore:
‘No Surprises’
‘Burn The Witch’
‘Reckoner’
‘Fake Plastic Trees’
‘The Tourist’
Encore 2:
‘You And Whose Army?’
‘Bodysnatchers’
