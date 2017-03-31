Will Roger Daltrey Hand Teenage Cancer Trust Reins to Noel Gallagher?

By Robyn Collins

The Who’s Roger Daltrey is starting to talk about retiring from his role as booker and celebrity spokesperson for Teenage Cancer Trust and hand it over. The classic rocker has someone in mind.

“I’d like to do 20 years and that’d be enough for me,” Daltrey told NME. “I’ll probably hand it over to Noel [Gallagher] or someone. One of the younger mob.”

He went on, “I think in three years time, it’ll be time for me to hand it over, find someone else to pick up my reins. I’m sure there’ll be someone be there to do it. I will warn them that it’s much more work than they’d think it is. But it’s the most rewarding work that you’ll ever do, not financially or in anything like that, but it fills you up with something money can’t buy. It’s amazing.”

This year is the 17th anniversary of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs hosted at the Royal Albert Hall. Daltrey and The Who bandmate Pete Townsend have been involved in putting the gigs together every year.

Gallagher has not responded to Daltrey’s endorsement.