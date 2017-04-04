AC/DC’s Brian Johnson to Host New TV Show

By Abby Hassler

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson is staying busy in his semi-retirement. The former lead singer will host a new 6-part series titled Brian Johnson’s Life On the Road, which is slated to first air on England’s Sky Arts April 28.

The show is described as being an “exclusive take on one aspect of the rock and roll life: live performance, touring and being ‘on the road.'”

In the series, Johnson will interview different musicians, such as The Who’s roger Daltrey, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason.

Episode 1 (April 28th) – Brian Johnson and Roger Daltrey (The Who)

Episode 2 (May 5th) – Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Episode 3 (May 12th) – Brian Johnson and Nick Mason (Pink Floyd)

Episode 4 (May 19th) – Brian Johnson and Sting (The Police)

Episode 5 (May 26th) – Brian Johnson and Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

Episode 6 (June 2nd) – Brian Johnson and Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)

Johnson was forced to sit out AC/DC’s Rock or Bust World Tour in 2016 after multiple physicians informed him he would experience total hearing loss. Axl Rose would fill in for the remainder of the band’s scheduled tour dates.