Listen to Jack White’s New Song ‘Battle Cry’

By Robyn Collins

Jack White has released a surprise new single called “Battle Cry.”

The White Stripes frontman is currently recording in Nashville, Tennessee, working on the follow-up to his second solo album, 2014’s Lazaretto.



It is unclear whether “Battle Cry,” is a one-off single or a track for his third solo album.

Aside from a few chants of “hey!” at the start, the track is an instrumental.

Listen below: