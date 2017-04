The Cult Announce Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

The Cult will continue support of their tenth and latest album, Hidden City, with a run of live dates beginning this May.

Coined Cult Live 17, the tour will find the band making stops inĀ Baltimore, Atlantic City, Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and ending in Oklahoma at the ROCKLAHOMA Festival. Tickets for all dates can be foundĀ here.

5/3 – BALTIMORE, MD @ RAMS HEAD LIVE

5/5 – CONCORD, NC @ CAROLINA REBELLION FESTIVAL

5/6 – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ @ HARRAH’S ATLANTIC CITY

5/7 – NEW HAVEN, CT @ COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL

5/9 – NEW BEDFORD, MA @ ZEITERION PERFORMING ARTS

5/10 – BROOKLYN, NY @ BROOKLYN STEEL

5/12 – AKRON, OH @ GOODYEAR THEATER AT EAST END

5/13 – HAMMOND, IN @ THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO

5/14 – SAINT LOUIS, MO @ THE PAGEANT

6/16 – DALLAS, TX @ HOUSE OF BLUES

5/18 – HOUSTON, TX @ HOUSE OF BLUES

5/19 – BILOXI, MS @ IP CASINO STUDIO A

5/20 – BEAUMONT, TX @ JEFFERSON THEATER

5/23 – CORPUS CHRISTI, TX @ SELENA AUDITORIUM

5/24 – SAN ANTONIO, TX @ AZTEC THEATER

5/25 – SHREVEPORT, LA @ STRAND THEATRE

5/27 – PRYOR, OK @ ROCKLAHOMA FESTIVAL