Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan, Many More

By Radio.com Staff

Willie Nelson is hitting the road this summer and he’s bringing his friends.

Related: Willie Nelson Honors Merle Haggard in ‘He Won’t Ever Be Gone’ Video

“We had such a blast launching and playing last year’s Outlaw Music Festival in Scranton, we had to take it out on the road this summer,” said Nelson in a prepared statement.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will feature a rotating cast of acts including Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Hayes Carll, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale starting Friday, April 21 at 10:00 am.

Check out the full list of festival dates and lineups below.

7/1 New Orleans, LA @ Shrine On Airline

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Other Artists To Be Announced

7/2 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Hayes Carll

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/6 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/8 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/9 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/16 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

My Morning Jacket

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price