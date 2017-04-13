John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Pay Tribute to Charlie Murphy

By Abby Hassler

Writer, actor and comedian Charlie Murphy passed away after a battle with cancer yesterday (April 13). Numerous entertainers have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the iconic star.

Last night, comedian Dave Chappelle took the stage at John Mayer’s show in Columbus, Ohio, for the two to reflect on Murphy’s passing and celebrate his life.

Chappelle asked Mayer to conclude their time with a song dedicated to Murphy. Mayer played “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me” from his latest album The Search for Everything.

Watch the fan-recorded video below.