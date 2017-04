Go Def 3 times a day at 3:30, 4, and 4:30 (Monday April 17-Thursday April 20) as we blow out tickets to see Def Leppard plus Poison Friday night (April 21) at the X. Getting you into Def Leppard, Poison, and Tesla, 3 times a day, this week during the 2 hour commercial free ride with Remy.

No radio? No problemo! Listen LIVE anywhere U R HERE

More show info