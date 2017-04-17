Watch New Order Cover Joy Division at Coachella

By Annie Reuter

New Order played an electrifying set on Sunday evening (April 16) at Coachella. No strangers to the festival, the group previously played Coachella in 2005 and 2013, and this year they encored with two Joy Division songs. Most of the members of New Order began their career in the goth band Joy Division but changed their name and their songwriting approach after singer Ian Curtis hung himself in 1980.

New Order’s Coachella set spanned their lengthy catalog, ending with Joy Division’s “Blue Monday” (which was originally released by Joy Division before New Order re-released it) and “Temptation.” Several fans captured the performance on video.

New Order keyboardist and guitarist Gillian Gilbert spoke with the San Diego Union-Tribune ahead of the festival and says the band always looks forward to playing Coachella.

“We didn’t have a lot of festivals in the early 1980s,” Gilbert noted. “A lot of people come and there are a lot of different age groups, instead of playing just to an older audience who have grown up with us. It’s quite refreshing to play at festivals and have a lot of people dancing along to our new songs.

“Coachella is totally magical! It’s brilliant and it’s very different from English festivals, because of the weather. We had a great time playing Coachella in the past. Everything seems a lot more positive and people are there for the music and to have a good time. When you perform in concert halls, it’s all very serious and you can’t relax. But with everything that’s going on at Coachella, it’s just amazing.”