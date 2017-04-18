Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen’s ‘Deaf Ears’

By Abby Hassler

Nine Inch Nails band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross just debuted their “Deaf Ears” mix from Todd Rundgren’s original version off his upcoming album, White Knight, slated for release May 12.

Related: Nine Inch Nails to Headline FYF Fest 2017

Captioning the new track, Reznor wrote, “Todd Rundgren is a hero of mine. His records (solo and Utopia!), his songwriting, his production and his musicianship… all played a huge role shaping me into who I am. I still listen to (and study) A Wizard, A True Star and Something / Anything regularly, and I suggest you do, too.”

“Atticus and I sent Todd a wealth of ideas for his new record. He worked on this track and released the “proper” version here…” he continued. “We then took what he did and moved it forward (or backward, depending on your perspective) into this. Enjoy – TR (not Todd Rundgren, the other TR)”

Listen to the track below.