Members of Grateful Dead & Phish Cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Million Reasons’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Add this to the category of things we didn’t expect. Guitarist Trey Anastasio’s band Phish has a long history of covering other artist’s songs from various genres. That being the case, it was still a genuine surprise to see Anastasio and Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir cover Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” during a short set together on Saturday (April 22) at the Wanee Festival in Live Oak, Florida.

The heart-on-sleeve ballad from Gaga’s Joanne sounded was moving and sincere. Weir and Anastasio traded off verses and joined forces for the chorus. They also played the Grateful Dead song “Friend of the Devil” and the Phish tune “Miss You.”

It was the first time two musicians played shared the stage since October 2016 at a Phish show in Nashville, where Weir joined the band for its full second set.

Weir was playing the festival with his group Campfire Band and Anastasio took the stage with The Trey Anastasio Band.

