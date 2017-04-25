Watch Depeche Mode Ask ‘Where’s the Revolution?’ on Colbert

By Hayden Wright

Depeche Mode’s world tour to support Spirit kicks off May 5 in Stockholm, and the band squeezed in another American TV appearance before hitting the road.

The icons stopped by The Late Show to perform a stirring rendition of “Where’s the Revolution” from their new album, which came out March 17. Dave Gahan and company dressed in all black under glowing red spotlights, setting a stark and severe tone with pared-down instrumentals. The set on Colbert emphasized the song’s political overtones, which Gahan said were meant “in a very sarcastic, English way.”

“I wouldn’t call this a political album,” Gahan told Rolling Stone, “because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity and our place in that.”

The North American leg of Depeche Mode’s 2017 tour kicks off in August at Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheatre. Watch their Late Show appearance below: