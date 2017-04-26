Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2018 Plans

By Robyn Collins

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will return to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2018 ceremony. The event will be held April 14, 2018, at the city’s Public Hall.

Related: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018: Who Should Get in Next Year?

The Hall’s 33rd annual induction continues its pattern of returning to Cleveland every three years. The city hosted the event in 2015, 2012 and 2009.

A press release reveals that there will be “a series of events” surrounding the induction, in addition to the ceremony. A community celebration including free admission to the Rock Hall and a dedication for the 2018 inductee exhibit, as well as “other rock-and-roll-themed events and activities at the Rock Hall and throughout the city,” will be on the schedule.

This year’s event, featuring ELO, Journey and Yes, will premiere on HBO April 29 at 8 p.m.

The Rock Hall is currently hosting a special exhibit dedicated to this year’s inductees in Cleveland that will run through winter 2018.