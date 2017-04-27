Usher at MN State Fair

Usher is coming to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Thursday, August 31st, 2017! Tickets on-sale at 12noon Friday, May 5th HERE.

Usher with special guest to be announced

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31

Tickets: $97 (general admission, plaza-level standing room, no chairs); $87 and $72 (reserved seating)

On sale: Noon Friday, May 5

About Usher: Singer, songwriter and actor Usher has no shortage of talent. Also a renowned dancer and live performer, the R&B and pop singer has sold 75 million albums worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With eight Grammy Awards and plenty of chart-topping singles, Usher has had an impressive career. His self-titled debut album was released in 1994 – when he was 14 – and peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. His sophomore album, My Way, produced his first U.S. Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Nice & Slow,” as well as “You Make Me Wanna… .” The 2004 release of Confessions produced the singles “Yeah!,” “Confessions Part II” and “My Boo.” That album sold 20 million copies worldwide. Recent Usher hits include “OMG,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” and “Scream.”