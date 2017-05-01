Eddie Vedder Covers Springsteen, Pink Floyd & More at FTNL Benefit

By Annie Reuter

Eddie Vedder played a set full of covers over the weekend at the annual Hot Stove Cool Music benefit concert at Boston’s Paradise Club. While the singer played many Pearl Jam songs, including set openers “Corduroy,” “Not for You” and “Elderly Woman,” he also cranked out familiar tracks from The Who, Talking Heads, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, Squeeze and Neil Young.

Songs included The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright” and “I Can’t Explain,” Talking Heads’ “Love -> Building on Fire,” the Rolling Stones’ “Waiting on a Friend” and Squeeze’s “Another Nail in My Heart,” among others.

Of course, Vedder wasn’t going to be able to leave the stage without performing Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” which Pearl Jam has performed with Young on numerous occasions. Additional covers included Springsteen’s “Bobby Jean,” and Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb.” Vedder also performed Pearl Jam’s “Wishlist” alongside baseball analyst Peter Gammons.

This is the second year in a row that Vedder has performed at the Hot Stove Cool Music benefit concert, which was staged by Theo Epstein, President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs (it should be noted that Vedder is a lifelong Cubs fan. The concert benefits Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later (FTBNL). Watch more of Vedder’s performances below.