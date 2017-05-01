Seth Meyers at State Theatre

Seth Meyers is coming to State Theatre Friday, June 16th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, May 5th at 11am HERE.

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

SETH MEYERS

Date: FRIDAY, JUNE 16 AT 8:00 PM

Location: STATE THEATRE MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Sales Locations:STATE THEATRE BOX OFFICE, TICKETMASTER.COM, OR BY PHONE AT 800-745-3000

On Sale: FRIDAY, MAY 5 AT 11:00 AM

Minneapolis, MN (05/01/17) – Emmy Award-winning writer and current host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Seth Meyers brings his comedy from the TV screen to the stage for one night only in Minneapolis Friday, June 16 at 8:00 pm at State Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 11:00 am and will be available at the State Theatre box office, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, where he was a cast member for thirteen seasons. Meyers acted as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight seasons. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue. He also garnered 14 additional Emmy nominations for his work as a writer in television. Meyers was named one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people, as well as hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards.

A graduate of Northwestern University, he studied and performed at iO Theatre before moving on to the Boom Chicago Theater in Amsterdam, Holland. His acclaimed show “Pick-ups and Hiccups” with partner Jill Benjamin toured Europe and eventually caught the eye of “SNL.”

Meyers also executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu’s animated superhero show “The Awesomes,” which ran for three seasons. In addition, Meyers has joined forces with SNL alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create IFC’s Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!” Meyers hosted the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards on ESPN and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to rave reviews.