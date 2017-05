All week around 5:40pm (May 8-12) JACK FM is getting you into Northern Invasion,

With VIP tickets! Win your exclusive access to toss em back in style with Kid Rock, Soundgarden, Bush, Godsmack, the Offspring and over 30 other bands next weekend at the Somerset Amphitheater when Remy Maxwell’s live in the 5.

May 13th & 14th featuring Kid Rock, Soundgarden, The Offspring, Godsmack, Bush, Papa Roach and MORE! Check out http://northerninvasion.com/ for all ticket needs and more information.

More event info HERE