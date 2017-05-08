Roger Waters Releases New Track ‘Déjà Vu’

By Abby Hassler

Roger Waters released the second track from his upcoming album, This the Life We Really Want?, which will arrive June 2. Titled “Déjà Vu,” the powerful, quiet new single is reminiscent of later Pink Floyd ballads.

Waters’ new record will be his first rock album in 25 years. The bassist debuted the first single from the album, “Smell the Roses,” last month.

He launches his “Us + Them North American Tour” May 26, just a few days before the LP’s release date.

Listen to “Déjà Vu” below.