Lil Uzi Vert’s Stage Dive Inspires the Best Memes

By Annie Reuter
Lil Uzi Vert’s 20-foot stage dive over the weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami has inspired some of the best memes on the Internet.
Fans have frozen the shot of Lil Uzi Vert’s gutsy dive and inserted the image on a variety of backgrounds. Instead of diving into a crowd of his adoring fans, one meme has him at a WWE match, seconds before landing on his opponent. Another, which has over 1,000 likes on Instagram, shows Vert about to body slam a dude lying lifeless on a folding table. And a third depicts the rapper leaping from a swing on a playground.
Check out the best of the batch below:
