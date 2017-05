Muse has announced a new single “Dig Down.”

The band has been teasing new music for weeks, but now we finally have something concrete. The band revealed the track’s title and a release date of May 18 via their social accounts earlier today.

Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from the English trio. Their last album was 2015’s Drones.

Check out the official announce below.