Kendrick Lamar at Xcel Energy Center

Kendrick Lamar is coming to Xcel Energy Center Saturday, August 19th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Saturday, May 20 at 10am HERE. More info below.

EVENT: Kendrick Lamar

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

TYPE: Concert

FLOOR PLAN: End Stage

TICKETS: $39.50 / $69.50 / $99.50

ON SALE: Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

DETAILS: Tickets are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000, online at ticketmaster.com or at livenation.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and Kendrick Lamar announced today that the sold out THE DAMN. TOUR is expanding to even more cities across North America. Continuing throughout August and early September, the tour produced by Live Nation will have YG and D.R.A.M. opening for Kendrick starting August 11 in Anaheim, CA. In support of Kendrick’s platinum selling number one album, DAMN., the first leg of the in-demand tour will feature previously revealed Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. in locations across the United States and Canada.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for these additional tour stops go on sale to the general public Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For more presale details and ticket information, please visit ticketmaster.com.

