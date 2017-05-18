Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Pens Heartfelt Letter to Chris Cornell

As news spread this morning of Chris Cornell’s untimely passing, artists shared an outpouring of love for one of the greatest voices in rock and roll. One such heartbroken artist was Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington, who composed a heartfelt note shortly after waking this morning.

Read Bennington’s letter to Cornell:

I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife’s face. She told me my friend had just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that. I just watched a video oof you singing “A Day In The Life” by the Beatles and thought of my dream. I’d like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family.

Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life.

With all my love.

Your friend,

Your friend,