Chris Cornell Explains Why Soundgarden Marched to Their Own Drum

Chris Cornell passed Wednesday (May 17) night after a concert in Detroit. He was 52.

Cornell sat down with Radio.com in May of 2014 to discuss the 20th anniversary of Soundgarden’s iconic album Superunknown.

“I didn’t want to march to anyone’s drummer,” the singer told us. “I don’t think Soundgarden really was ever capable of it. Everyone was against that attitude from the very beginning.”

Check out the full interview below.