Muse Unveil New Song ‘Dig Down’, Video Starring Lauren Wasser

Muse have released their latest single “Dig Down.”

The song comes courtesy of an awesome music video featuring former model and athlete Lauren Wasser as a female cyborg warrior with the band making appearances throughout as Max Headroom-like characters on TV.

“When I was writing this song,” says frontman Matt Bellamy, “I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in; that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.”

“The song is about survival and fighting the odds – when I heard this song I knew I wanted to do an action-packed narrative,” says Lance Drake, the video’s director. “I’d heard about Lauren a year or so ago, I read her story and she gave me personal inspiration so I’d always kept her in mind to shoot with one day. The power of the song made me think of her… so I wrote the video narrative based on Lauren’s story and how she overcame the odds.”

It’s the band’s first new music since their 2015 album Drones. Fans are certainly hopeful this means a new album is coming soon.