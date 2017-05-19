Paramore at Grand Casino Hinckley

Paramore, with special guests X Ambassadors, is set to play the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater Friday, July 28th, 2017! Tickets on-sale now HERE.

GRAND CASINO HINCKLEY

AMPHITHEATER

Paramore with special guests X Ambassadors

Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Ticket Prices:$35, $40, $55, $65, $75, $80

Founded in Nashville, Paramore has been described as alternative rock, emo, and punk pop. However you label them, one thing’s for sure — their music is definitely catchy. Lead singer Hayley Williams has an energetic charisma that shines through whether in the studio, in their videos, or on stage. They broke onto the scene with the single “Misery Business” off their 2007 album, Riot!, which went double platinum and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Their self-titled 2013 album included the hit singles “Still Into You” and “Ain’t It Fun,” which won the Grammy for Best Rock Song. Don’t miss your chance to see them live!

Indie rockers X Ambassadors found major success with their hits “Renegades” and “Unsteady,” which have combined for over 100 million views on YouTube.

Tickets ON SALE NOW!