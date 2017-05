After 4 decades of fun strumming sticky icky shenanigans, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are blazing their 40th anniversary tour with Joe Walsh June 3rd at the X Saturday, June 3rd.

Win your way in 2 times a day all week (May 22-26) around 5:20 and 5:40pm when Remy Maxwell’s Live in the 5 on JACK FM.

More show info HERE