Chris Cornell Funeral Attendees Include Bandmates, James Hetfield, Dave Grohl, More

Chris Cornell was laid to rest this afternoon in Los Angeles.

The private memorial was attended by many musicians including his bandmates from Soundgarden and Audioslave, Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Pharrell Williams. Actors Brad Pitt and Josh Brolin were also present.

On Thursday (May 25) DJ Lord from Prophets of Rage posted a performance of Cornell’s former Audioslave bandmates playing their hit song “Like A Stone.” The absence of Cornell’s vocals makes the performance particularly special as fans are likely to fill in the void with their own voices.

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday (May 17). A medical examiner ruled that Cornell had committed suicide by hanging. Subsequently, Cornell’s family released a statement claiming the anxiety medication Ativan may have played a role in the singer’s demise. He was 52 years old.