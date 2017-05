Thursday afternoon (June 1) at 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, and 5:50, JACK FM is putting you, in the first five rows to experience Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Tour with Joe Walsh, Saturday night at the X.

All winners also get an all you can drink and eat VIP package to #SociableSummer Throwback Fest at Sociable Cider Works from 2-9pm on Sunday. Click HERE to RSVP.

More Tom Petty show info HERE.