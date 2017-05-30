Beck at Palace Theatre

Beck is set to play Palace Theatre in St. Paul MN Thursday, August 17th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, June 2nd at 10am HERE.

It’s been a long time coming but Beck has finally confirmed his highly anticipated return to the Twin Cities on Thursday, August 17th at the newly renovated Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN.

Reserved seat balcony/loge and general admission tickets ($50.00) go on sale to the public this Friday, June 2 at 10:00 AM. Tickets will be available online at Etix.com and Palacestpaul.com, in person at The Depot Tavern and select ticket outlets or by phone at 1-800-514-3849. 18 & Over. Four ticket limit – strictly enforced.

