Glenn Danzig Supports Trump Travel Ban, Against ‘Selling Baby Parts’

By Abby Hassler

Glenn Danzig has never been one to keep his opinions to himself. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the musician weighed in on the current political climate and defended President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

“It’s really not a travel ban,” Danzig explained. “When you walk into the country, we want to see who you are and what you’re doing. Well, when I go to every country right now, they look at me and they see whether I can come in or not. And I’ve been turned away from Canada and other places before. Where’s my protest? Where’s my parade?”

“I might be conservative on some issues, and some issues I’m really liberal,” he continued. “I’m pro-abortion and I’m pro- Planned Parenthood. But I don’t think Planned Parenthood should be selling baby parts like a chop shop in Brooklyn, OK?”

Danzig is most likely referring to this video, which Planned Parenthood has categorized as a “heavily edited” false portrayal of the organization’s participation in tissue donation programs.