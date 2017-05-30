Glenn Danzig Supports Trump Travel Ban, Against ‘Selling Baby Parts’

He also said Planned Parenthood shouldn't be "selling baby parts" May 30, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Danzig

By Abby Hassler

Glenn Danzig has never been one to keep his opinions to himself. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the musician weighed in on the current political climate and defended President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Related: Glenn Danzig to Reunite with the Misfits

“It’s really not a travel ban,” Danzig explained. “When you walk into the country, we want to see who you are and what you’re doing. Well, when I go to every country right now, they look at me and they see whether I can come in or not. And I’ve been turned away from Canada and other places before. Where’s my protest? Where’s my parade?”

“I might be conservative on some issues, and some issues I’m really liberal,” he continued. “I’m pro-abortion and I’m pro- Planned Parenthood. But I don’t think Planned Parenthood should be selling baby parts like a chop shop in Brooklyn, OK?”

Danzig is most likely referring to this video, which Planned Parenthood has categorized as a “heavily edited” false portrayal of the organization’s participation in tissue donation programs.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live