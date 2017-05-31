Liam Gallagher Launches Solo Career with Manchester Benefit Concert

By Robyn Collins

Liam Gallagher honored fellow Mancunians with a concert on Tuesday (May 30) to benefit the victims of the Manchester bombing. The show was Gallagher’s first solo gig and it was held at Manchester’s O2 Ritz.

Related: Liam Gallagher to Donate Concert Proceeds to Manchester Victims

The former Oasis frontman told the crowd, “Normal service has resumed,” before he launched into tracks from his upcoming album, As You Were, including the single “Wall of Glass,” which is projected to arrive this week.

For the performance, the singer also played six Oasis songs. Oasis rhythm guitarist Bonehead joined Gallagher for a version of “Be Here Now,” on a stage set with 22 candles, one for each of the victims of last week’s bombing after an Ariana Grande concert.

The rocker said, “Manchester, I love you,” as he closed his set with an a cappella rendition of Oasis’ “Live Forever,” and told the audience “Look after yourselves.”