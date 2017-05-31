Noel Gallagher Says His Cat Could Have Written Harry Styles’ New Song

By Abby Hassler

Ex-Oasis band member Noel Gallagher does not like Harry Styles’ solo music, especially his hit single, “Sign of the Times.” In a recent interview with the UK’s Absolute Radio, Gallagher remarked his cat could have penned the song “in about 10 minutes.”

“People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write s— like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!” Noel said. “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!'”

Though Noel isn’t wild about the former One Direction star’s new song, his brother and former bandmate, Liam, told NME he “doesn’t mind it.”

“There’s some interesting bits in it,” Liam explained. “I mean, I don’t know how it f—— goes, but fair play to him. I’m sure, like, it’s a bigger f—— cost. I’ve got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I’m sure I’ll always be that guy from Oasis, so I’m sure he’s carrying an equal weight. If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that’s a good thing.”