Arcade Fire at Xcel Energy Center

Arcade Fire is set to play Xcel Energy Center Sunday, October 29th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, June 9 at 10am HERE. More info below.

ARCADE FIRE TO BRING “INFINITE CONTENT” TOUR ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

Special Guests Wolf Parade, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phantogram, Angel Olsen, and Broken Social Scene to Perform on Assorted Stops

Citi Presale Begins June 6; Tickets On Sale to General Public June 9

SAINT PAUL, MINN. – Arcade Fire has announced their “Infinite Content” tour today, which will make its way through North America starting September 5 in Quebec City. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will also feature a series of special guests including Wolf Parade, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phantogram, Angel Olsen, and Broken Social Scene.

Citi ThankYou® is the official presale credit card of the Arcade Fire tour. As such, Citi ThankYou® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 8 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details, visit citiprivatepass.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information can be found at arcadefire.com and livenation.com.

“Everything Now,” the title track from Arcade Fire’s forthcoming fifth album, is currently available and the full album is due this summer on July 28. Physical copies of “Everything Now” will include CD, cassette, and heavyweight black vinyl LP with 20 different artwork variants bearing the album title in one of 20 different languages. There will also be a limited exclusive “Night” packaging of both CD and colored vinyl LP formats. The new album is Arcade Fire’s first release under its new partnership with the global media and e-commerce platform Everything Now in synergy with the Sony Corporation.

Arcade Fire is Win Butler, Will Butler, Regine Chassagne, Jeremy Gara, Tim Kingsbury, and Richard Reed Parry.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

EVENT: Arcade Fire

DATE: Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

TYPE: Concert

FLOOR PLAN: In The Round

TICKETS: $85.00 / $60.00 / $40.00 / $26.00

ON SALE: Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

DETAILS: Tickets are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.