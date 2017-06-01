Foo Fighters Release New Song ‘Run’ with Funny Video

Foo Fighters have released a new, hard-rocking single titled “Run.” And, to usher in the unexpected new track, the band released a hilarious video where Dave Grohl and the guys play elderly rockers who take over the old folks home.

Related: Watch Foo Fighters Keep Playing Show Even after Sound is Cut

Fans have been waiting patiently for new music from Dave Grohl and company. The band’s last release was 2015’s Saint Cecilia EP and, the group’s last album Sonic Highways dropped back in 2014.

The band will perform at a slew of international festivals this summer.

Check out the latest from Foo Fighters below.