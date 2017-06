Stevie Nicks is set to play the Minnesota State Fair Friday, August 25th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, June 9th at 10am!

Keep listening to JACK for your shot at tickets!

Stevie Nicks

with special guest to be announced

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Friday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $90, $74, $49 (all reserved seating) – Available at etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849 or visiting the State Fairgrounds Box Office during a limited-time opening on Friday, June 9.