U2 Extend Joshua Tree Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn
U2 have added seven U.S. shows to their lauded Joshua Tree tour. The first new date will be September 3 at Ford Field in Detroit and the band now wraps up North America on September 22 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. Get all the MN show info HERE.
After that, U2 will play just-announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. U2’s last album was 2014’s Songs of Innocence.
Additional U2 Joshua Tree Tour Dates:
9/3 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
9/5 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
9/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
9/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
9/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center
9/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium
10/3 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
10/7 – Bogota, Columbia, Estadio @ El Campin
10/10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ La Plata
10/14 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
10/19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Morumbi Stadium
