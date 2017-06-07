Brian May Unveils Epic Unboxing Video for Queen Monopoly

Brian May has released an epic unboxing video for the Queen version of the popular board game Monopoly.

Over the 18-plus minute clip, May waxes philosophical, musing ““Monopoly has always been about pursuing money…but in this case, you’re also pursuing excellence in your craft.”

“We’ve been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year,” the guitarist wrote on his website back in March. “I’m excited — it was a blast working on it — like making an album! We hope you love it!”

Check out the full clip below for an in-depth look.