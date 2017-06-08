Harry Styles at Xcel Energy Center

Harry Styles with Kacey Musgraves is coming to Xcel Energy Center Sunday, July 1, 2018! Ticket on-sale Friday, June 16 at 10am!

SAINT PAUL, MINN. – Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles has added 56 new show dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour. The freshly added dates will begin in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland and will conclude in Los Angeles, CA in July. The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon. The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in record time, will kick off in September 2017 visiting intimate venues around the world and featuring support from MUNA.

All tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 via local ticket agents, visit http://www.hstyles.co.uk for local on sale timings. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates is available now here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, and for Europe here; supplies are limited. Additional fan measures will be made for the International shows on a local level.

Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album was released May 12th and soared to the top of the charts around the world. In the U.S. it topped the Billboard 200 album chart with over 230,000 equivalent album units sold and 193,000 traditional albums sold, making history as the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist’s first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. The U.S. record debut comes hot on the heels of Harry’s massive international success where the album hit #1 in over 55 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Holland, Belgium, Poland and across Latin America, South East Asia and the Middle East.

EVENT: Harry Styles with special guest Kacey Musgraves

DATE: Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 8 p.m.

TYPE: Concert

FLOOR PLAN: End Stage

TICKETS: $39.50 / $59.50 / $79.50 / $99.50

ON SALE: Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

DETAILS: Tickets are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.