Tom DeLonge Announces Lead Actors for ‘Strange Times’ Film

By Abby Hassler

Earlier this year, Blink-182’s former frontman Tom DeLonge revealed he would be directing a sci-fi movie called Strange Times. Today (June 12), DeLonge revealed the lead actors who have been cast for the upcoming movie.

Related: Tom Delonge Says Door Not Closed on Rejoining Blink-182

Alternative Press reports Jack Samson of Zodiac will play the role of Charlie Wilkens, while Lizze Broadway of Bones and Chicago PD will assume the part of Alli.

“There were more than 3000 casting submissions for the film, but Jack and Lizze immediately stood out,” says DeLonge. “They’re incredibly talented actors who each bring a unique energy and perspective to the film. We were blown away watching them bring Charlie and Alli to life.”

DeLonge’s band Angels & Airwaves will score the film with original music, while his multimedia company, To The Stars, will produce it.