Queens of the Stone Age Tease New Album, Reveal Song Titles?

By Jon Wiederhorn

Queens of the Stone Age continue to ramp up for the release of their yet-untitled new album. Yesterday (June 12), the band debuted a new website that features an old-school television set featuring eight channels. But don’t expect to hear snippets of eight new songs — or even one.

Each channel is currently filled ear-grating static (you might want to turn your speakers down) along with various phrases, which could be song titles or might be gobbledygook: “Mumbo Jumbo,” “13,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Reclaim Everything,” “It’s a ‘Beautiful’ Day in the U.S.A.,” “Askew,” “Gold Standard,” “Enteen,” “1976 Evil,” and “All My Confusion Is Waving Goodbye,” are among the cryptic phrases.

Viewers with the patience to sit the through the clips are rewarded with animated footage of blinking eyes, a ghost that fires lighting and a flickering match. The band’s logo of a planet exploding is located on the bottom right of the frame. The design for the new QOTSA site was created by Boneface, who created the artwork for New Skin, the 2016 album by Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi’s band CRX.

There is still no release date scheduled for the new Queens of the Stone Age album, which will be the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork.