Listen to The Killers’ New Track ‘The Man’

The Killers have released a new single titled “The Man” from their forthcoming album, Wonderful Wonderful.

Related: The Killers Perform New Track, ‘Run for Cover’

The track is the first new music from the band since their 2012 album Battle Born (assuming you don’t count their 2016 Christmas album Don’t Waste Your Wishes). Hopefully, this signals a fifth studio effort is imminent. “The Man” was recorded with the producer Jacknife Lee during album sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The song finds frontman Brandon Flowers looking back on his younger self, the persona from their Grammy-nominated debut Hot Fuss, and reconciling that wide-eyed character with the man he is now.

Check out the latest from The Killers below.