Queens Of The Stone Age at Roy Wilkins

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Queens Of The Stone Age just announced dates for their upcoming Villains Tour and will make a stop at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Saturday, October 14 with special guests Royal Blood. Reserved seat tickets ($49.50 / $39.50) and general admission floor tickets ($49.50) go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 AM and will be available at Ticketmaster.com, the Roy Wilkins Auditorium box office. To charge-by-phone call 800-745-3000. Six ticket limit – strictly enforced.

Queens Of The Stone Age new album Villains available August 25. For more information visit http://www.QOTSA.com.

