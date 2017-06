Bob Seger’s catalog is available to stream for the first time starting today (June 16).

Ten albums that had previously been unavailable from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer are now live on most major streaming services, including Beautiful Loser, Night Moves, Like A Rock, and The Distance.

Rejoice in this news by kicking back and listening to Spotify’s massive Seger playlist below.